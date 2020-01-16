Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.63.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 542.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.