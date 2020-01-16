Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 3,576.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.