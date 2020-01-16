Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.96.

Adobe stock opened at $342.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

