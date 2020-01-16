Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

DUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 68,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

