Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of BAM opened at $60.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

