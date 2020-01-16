Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $12.30 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE OII opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.