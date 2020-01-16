Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2.90 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 540,940 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 413,659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

