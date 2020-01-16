Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BANC stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

