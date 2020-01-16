BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.62. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 477,798 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 19.01% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

