Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $8.67 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $243.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 183,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.