BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BioNano Genomics stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 249.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,505.15%. Equities analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

