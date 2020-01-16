Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

