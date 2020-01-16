Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.
About SBM Offshore
