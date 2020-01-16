Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 259.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 4.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

