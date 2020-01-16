Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB opened at $39.87 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.