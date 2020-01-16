Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25,510.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,276 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,694,000 after acquiring an additional 202,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

INTU stock opened at $273.00 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

