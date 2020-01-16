Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 673.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.