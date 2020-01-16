Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

