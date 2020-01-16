Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 119,630 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average is $170.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.39 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

