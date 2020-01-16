Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

ZTS opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

