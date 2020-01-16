65,115 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Packaging Corp Of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 175,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.82.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.