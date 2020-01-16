Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $474,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $328.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $259.96 and a 1-year high of $329.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.