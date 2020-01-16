Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $547,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.74.

CMA stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.