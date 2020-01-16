Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $524,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $2.4842 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.64%.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

