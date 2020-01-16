Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $442,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4767 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.