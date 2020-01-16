Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 2.09. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $1,871,562. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

