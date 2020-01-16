Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 880,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

