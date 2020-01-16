Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Okta by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,299 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,448. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $128.57 on Thursday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

