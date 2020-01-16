17,854 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,854 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,941 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,106 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,074 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

