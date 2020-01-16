Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Ventas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

