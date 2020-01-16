Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Ventas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc.
Republic Services, Inc. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Republic Services, Inc. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 999 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 999 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc
Ball Co. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Ball Co. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report