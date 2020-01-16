Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) versus BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head-To-Head Review

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 25.32% 10.95% 1.09% BancFirst 28.48% 14.27% 1.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $180.55 million 3.57 $39.23 million $2.66 12.23 BancFirst $428.40 million 4.78 $125.81 million $3.82 16.40

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridge Bancorp and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Summary

BancFirst beats Bridge Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

