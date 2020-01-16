Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post sales of $25.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.72 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $104.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.74 million, with estimates ranging from $108.42 million to $146.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.