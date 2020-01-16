Critical Survey: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -20.91% -0.30% -0.22% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rambus and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $401.10 million 3.90 -$157.96 million $0.76 18.45 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.97 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus.

Summary

Rambus beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

