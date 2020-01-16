Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $105.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $100.71 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $106.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $440.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.59 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.10 million, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $461.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

