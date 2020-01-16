Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $109.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.05 million to $110.34 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $416.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million
Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million
Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million
Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million
Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock
Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Stock
Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Stock
Kenneth Duda Sells 10,874 Shares of Arista Networks Inc Stock
Kenneth Duda Sells 10,874 Shares of Arista Networks Inc Stock
Anaplan Inc CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares
Anaplan Inc CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report