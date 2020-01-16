Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
