Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

