Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,799,625.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $641,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $608,810.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $636,180.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,080,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock
Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Stock
Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Stock
Kenneth Duda Sells 10,874 Shares of Arista Networks Inc Stock
Kenneth Duda Sells 10,874 Shares of Arista Networks Inc Stock
Anaplan Inc CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares
Anaplan Inc CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc Insider Sells $1,324,575.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc Insider Sells $1,324,575.00 in Stock
Langley Steinert Sells 36,016 Shares of CarGurus Inc Stock
Langley Steinert Sells 36,016 Shares of CarGurus Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report