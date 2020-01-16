Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,799,625.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,080,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

