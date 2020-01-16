Kenneth Duda Sells 10,874 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54.

Shares of ANET opened at $213.39 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.28. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

