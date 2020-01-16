Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,094,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $2,361,966.96.

PLAN stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

