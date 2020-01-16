Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $1,324,575.00 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Miebach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50.

Mastercard stock opened at $314.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.97. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $196.50 and a 52 week high of $316.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

