Langley Steinert Sells 36,016 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,263,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,041,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,620,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,093,566.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $1,409,306.08.

On Friday, November 15th, Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $941,756.85.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,887.68.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

