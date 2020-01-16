Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC):

1/15/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

1/15/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

12/24/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $515.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

