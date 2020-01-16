Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 31,510 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,402,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,296,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,752,647.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $669.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

