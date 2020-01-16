ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

