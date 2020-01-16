Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BMRN opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -269.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,374,645 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
