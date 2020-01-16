Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -269.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,374,645 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

