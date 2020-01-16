DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.87 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $157.14 and a one year high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

