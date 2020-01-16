Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $6,888,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 303.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.