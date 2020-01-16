462 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 632.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

