Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,158,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE K opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

