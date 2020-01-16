3,001 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the third quarter worth $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the third quarter worth $73,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 10.6% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.