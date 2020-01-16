Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

